Kathirimalai tribal village to get electricity connection soon

ERODE: The long wait for electricity to a tribal village in Erode district is likely to be over quite soon as the TANGEDCO has accelerated work in this regard. The tender process is almost over and the work to erect poles and draw power lines for about 8 kilometres to the Kathirimalai village is expected to start within a month.



The village in the foothill of Kathirimalai has about 100 houses belonging to the Solaga community. The residents have been yearning for electricity connection for decades but it eluded them so far. Only solar panels light up the households now.



A senior official from TANGEDCO (Gobichettipalayam SE Division) said, "We have recently completed the tender process for the project to provide electricity to Kathirimalai village. The tender is currently at the awarding stage. This will take a week. Then the work will commence in a month."



Speaking to TNIE, Anthiyur MLA AG Venkatachalam said, "This project will be executed at a cost of `3.25 crore. An electric line will be drawn from the foothills of Kathirimalai to Kathirimalai village for approximately 8 km. The work will start in a month. The work will be completed within three months of its commencement. We, including the district collector and other officials, are determined that the people of that village should get electricity as soon as possible."