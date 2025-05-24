Madras HC orders crackdown on overloaded share autos; calls for permit cancellation and vehicle seizure

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Principal Secretary of the State Transport Department to amend the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to allow for the cancellation of permits and the seizure and confiscation of share autos that carry more passengers than permitted.

Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan issued the direction last week while dismissing an appeal filed by a share auto driver, Chellapandian, who challenged his conviction by the Paramakudi Sessions Court. The court had sentenced Chellapandian to two years' imprisonment in 2019 for driving under the influence, resulting in an accident that claimed three lives in Ramanathapuram district in 2015.

The judge emphasized that every driver is a custodian of passengers and must drive responsibly. However, many auto drivers continue to operate recklessly, overloading their vehicles and disregarding traffic laws.