Madras HC orders crackdown on overloaded share autos; calls for permit cancellation and vehicle seizure

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Principal Secretary of the State Transport Department to amend the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to allow for the cancellation of permits and the seizure and confiscation of share autos that carry more passengers than permitted.
Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan issued the direction last week while dismissing an appeal filed by a share auto driver, Chellapandian, who challenged his conviction by the Paramakudi Sessions Court. The court had sentenced Chellapandian to two years' imprisonment in 2019 for driving under the influence, resulting in an accident that claimed three lives in Ramanathapuram district in 2015.
The judge emphasized that every driver is a custodian of passengers and must drive responsibly. However, many auto drivers continue to operate recklessly, overloading their vehicles and disregarding traffic laws.
Despite repeated court directives to control the issue, only a few cases have been registered. Even those few reflect an alarming trend, the judge noted, citing government data on share auto-related accidents in Tamil Nadu.
The data revealed that from January 2008 to November 2024, 354 fatal and 2,290 non-fatal accident cases involving share autos were registered in Tamil Nadu. The figures exclude data from Coimbatore city, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Tiruppathur, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram due to lack of available information. While only one fatal case was reported in 2008, the number rose steadily, with over 60 fatal accidents recorded in 2024 alone.
Taking serious note of the government’s failure to act on the data and the resulting loss of human lives, the judge instructed the Principal Secretary to curb the menace by amending the rules to authorize cancellation of permits and seizure of share autos involved in overloading and rash driving.
Additionally, ruling that the prosecution had proved the charges against Chellapandian beyond reasonable doubt, the judge dismissed his appeal.