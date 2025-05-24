Man murdered in Chidambaram over failed relationship; two arrested

CUDDALORE: A 23-year-old man and his accomplice were arrested on Friday for the murder of a salon owner in Chidambaram town, allegedly over a failed relationship and loss of employment.



Police identified the main accused as M Mani, alias Velmani, who had been working at the salon owned by his distant relative, Kalidas, for the past year. A few months ago, Mani was allegedly in a relationship with a girl from Kalidas’s family. Following objections from family members, the couple was asked to end the relationship, and Mani was subsequently dismissed from his job at the salon.



Police said Mani, agitated over the turn of events, conspired with his friend Vignesh, alias Vicky, to kill Kalidas. On Thursday night, around 11 pm, the duo reached the salon when Kalidas was alone and stabbed him multiple times on the neck and arms, resulting in his death.



Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S Jayakumar inspected the scene. Within three hours of the incident, Mani was apprehended from Villiyanur and Vicky was arrested at the Chidambaram bus stand in the early hours of Friday.



A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.