Massive water pipe burst near Mettupalayam disrupts traffic

Officials from the Mettupalayam Municipality, Annur panchayat, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) and Tiruppur Municipal Corporation rushed to the scene. They immediately halted water intake from the pumping station near the Samanna water treatment plant to reduce the pressure and prevent further leakage.



Repair crews were deployed quickly to assess and fix the broken pipeline. Traffic resumed after more than an hour, but not before a significant amount of precious drinking water was lost.



Authorities are investigating the cause of the pipe burst and assessing the damage. Sources said high pressure and lack of maintenance of the valves might be the cause for the rupture.



According to villagers, a small leak in the water pipeline quickly escalated into a major burst around 3.20 pm, resulting in a water jet rising over more than 15 feet high.



Officials from the TWAD Board said that they were working to restore the damage in the pipeline and it will be rectified by Saturday.