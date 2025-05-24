Massive water pipe burst near Mettupalayam disrupts traffic

COIMBATORE: A major water pipeline supplying drinking water from Bhavani River near Mettupalayam to Tiruppur city burst near the Nadoor Bridge on the Mettupalayam-Annur Road on Friday afternoon, causing a spectacular fountain of water to shoot nearly 50 feet into the air and disrupting traffic in the area for over an hour.
The pipeline, part of the Tiruppur Combined Drinking Water Scheme, draws about 120 million litres per day (MLD) from the Bhavani River and supplies it via giant pipelines through Mettupalayam, Annur, and Avinashi to Tiruppur. The unexpected rupture sent lakhs of litres of treated drinking water gushing onto the road, creating a flash flood-like situation.
Motorists and passersby were stunned by the sheer force and volume of the water. Many stopped their vehicles near the bridge to capture photos and videos of the dramatic scene. The sudden flood made it nearly impossible for vehicles to navigate, especially as the summer holiday rush to tourist spots like Ooty has increased traffic through this stretch.
Officials from the Mettupalayam Municipality, Annur panchayat, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) and Tiruppur Municipal Corporation rushed to the scene. They immediately halted water intake from the pumping station near the Samanna water treatment plant to reduce the pressure and prevent further leakage.
Repair crews were deployed quickly to assess and fix the broken pipeline. Traffic resumed after more than an hour, but not before a significant amount of precious drinking water was lost.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the pipe burst and assessing the damage. Sources said high pressure and lack of maintenance of the valves might be the cause for the rupture.
According to villagers, a small leak in the water pipeline quickly escalated into a major burst around 3.20 pm, resulting in a water jet rising over more than 15 feet high.
Officials from the TWAD Board said that they were working to restore the damage in the pipeline and it will be rectified by Saturday.