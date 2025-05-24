Minor accident at temple festival in Tamil Nadu’s Katharikuppam sparks caste row; counter-cases filed

A minor vehicle accident during the Gangai Amman temple festival in Katharikuppam on Wednesday evening escalated into a violent altercation, prompting police to register counter-cases, including one under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when the driver of a car carrying Madiyapattu panchayat president Kavitha, a Scheduled Caste DMK functionary, allegedly rammed into another vehicle while reversing. The other car belonged to a local resident, Manavalan (45), who was attending the festival as a guest.

An argument ensued between Kavitha’s husband Madhukumar (40), the driver Vijayakumar, and Manavalan’s group, which included his wife Shalini and acquaintances Tamilvendan and Ilavarasi. The group allegedly pelted stones at Kavitha’s car, shattering the front and rear windows. Both Vijayakumar and Manavalan sustained injuries and were admitted to Vellore Government Hospital for treatment, sources said.