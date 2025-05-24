Operation Sindoor: Kani-led delegation meets top officials in Moscow

CHENNAI: One of seven all-party delegations headed by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi met the higher officials of Russia in Moscow on Friday. The centre formed seven delegations comprising MPs from various political parties to travel to key countries to stress India’s ‘strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism’ in the context of Operation Sindoor. In a post on X platform, Kanimozhi said,

“Our all-party parliamentary delegation, conveyed to Andrey Denisov, first deputy chair of the Committee on International Affairs, Russia, and senators India’s united and resolute stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, reaffirming our national consensus and unwavering commitment to a zero-tolerance policy.”

Later, the delegation held a meeting with Leonid Slutsky, chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs. Kanimozhi posted, the delegation conveyed to them “India’s unequivocal and unconditional resolve to defeat all forms of terrorism, emphasising our uncompromising stance and national determination to eradicate it.”