Pondicherry University releases global study on invasive species

PUDUCHERRY: Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor P. Prakash Babu on Friday released a new book titled Prosopis Juliflora: Attributes, Impact, Utilization, published by Elsevier and Academic Press. The book offers a comprehensive study of the invasive species Prosopis juliflora, commonly known as seemai karuvelam.

Compiled after years of research by former professor S. A. Abbasi and his team at Pondicherry University, the book explores sustainable and economically viable uses of the plant’s biomass. It also features contributions from global researchers, providing an international perspective on managing one of the world’s most aggressive and ecologically damaging weeds.

Prosopis juliflora has severely impacted biodiversity in regions such as Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, displacing native vegetation through its allelopathic properties, which hinder the growth of nearby plants. In 2022, several writ petitions were filed in the Madras High Court seeking government action to control its spread.

Prakash Babu stated that the book is expected to guide global efforts not only to contain the plant but also to explore ways of converting it into a valuable resource for both ecological restoration and economic gain.