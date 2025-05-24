Puducherry to recruit 1000 for government posts over next six months

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday announced that the Puducherry government would recruit 1000 individuals for various posts over the next six months, including 300 positions for Lower Division Clerks. With this, the total number of direct government recruitments since the AINRC-BJP alliance assumed office in 2021 will rise to 5,000.
Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a Rs 34-crore ice cream manufacturing plant of the Pondicherry Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited (Ponlait) at Kurumampet, Rangasamy criticised the previous Congress-DMK government for its failure to generate jobs. “They could not provide any government employment. But our government has filled 4,000 vacancies through direct recruitment,” he said.
The Chief Minister expressed concern over Ponlait’s deteriorating finances, revealing that the cooperative had incurred a loss of Rs 27 crore despite being profitable in the past. He attributed the decline to employee apathy. “Without Amul’s support, Ponlait would be in a dire state. We are struggling to meet Amul’s demand. Employees must show greater commitment if Ponlait is to increase production,” he said.
Warning of strict action, Rangasamy added that the negligent attitude of staff had led to the collapse of several cooperative societies in the past. He particularly cautioned employees who frequently fail to report for duty.
National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Chairman Meenesh Shah, who was present at the event, announced that the board would provide a term loan of Rs 16 crore for the new facility, which will have a production capacity of 20,000 litres per day (TLPD). He noted the rapid expansion of India’s ice cream market and said the project reflects NDDB’s commitment to modernising dairy infrastructure and supporting producers.
Shah urged Ponlait to improve its infrastructure, expand its product portfolio, and enhance milk procurement, chilling, and quality systems at the grassroots level. “NDDB is formulating a comprehensive dairy development plan for the Union Territory and will discuss it with relevant stakeholders shortly. We are also proposing a new 2 LLPD dairy plant to replace the ageing facility. A detailed project report is being prepared and will be submitted to the UT administration,” he said.