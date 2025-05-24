Puducherry unveils annual credit plan 2025–26 with Rs 12,100 crore outlay

PUDUCHERRY: The Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for the Union Territory of Puducherry for the financial year 2025–26, with a projected credit outlay of Rs 12,100 crore, was released on Thursday by Indian Bank, the convenor of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC).

The plan, covering the four regions of Puducherry Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam was jointly launched by Lok Sabha MP V. Vaithilingam, Rajya Sabha MP S. Selvaganabathy, Indian Bank Executive Director and SLBC Chairman Shiv Bajrang Singh, and Secretary to Government (Finance), Ashish Madhaorao More.

The ACP has been framed based on the assessed potential of various sectors and the credit performance of the previous year. A significant thrust has been placed on priority sector lending, with Rs 7,255 crore (60%) earmarked for agriculture, Rs 4,325 crore (35.73%) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and Rs 520 crore (4.27%) for other priority sectors.