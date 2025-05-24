Red alert for Nilgiris, Kovai Ghats; orange for Dindigul

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a severe weather warning for Tamil Nadu, with a red alert declared for the Nilgiris and ghat areas of Coimbatore on May 25 and 26. The met office forecasts isolated extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm in these regions, signalling potential disruptions due to intense monsoon activity.

An orange alert has been issued for Dindigul, Theni, and Tenkasi districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected during the same period.

The monsoon onset over Kerala is anticipated within the next two days, setting the stage for increased rain across southern India. In Tamil Nadu, the RMC predicts that rainfall activity will commence on Saturday in the Nilgiris and ghat areas of Coimbatore, gaining momentum on Sunday and intensifying further on Monday and Tuesday.