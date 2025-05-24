Residents demand new taluk in Pudur, cite distance and lack of access to services

THOOTHUKUDI: Citing the distance to the taluk headquarters in Vilathikulam as a major obstacle in accessing revenue services, residents of Pudur particularly traders and farmers have urged the state government to carve out a new taluk headquartered in Pudur.

Vilathikulam, one of the 10 taluks in the district, falls under the Kovilpatti sub-division and stretches from Pudur in the north to Kulathur in the south. The taluk includes Pudur town and the Pudur panchayat union, which comprises a cluster of 44 villages.

Residents of Pudur town must travel nearly 30 km to reach the taluk headquarters, while people from peripheral villages in the panchayat union often travel up to 45 km. Additionally, Pudur is located at the junction of Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, and Thoothukudi districts, making it nearly 100 km from the district collectorate in Thoothukudi.