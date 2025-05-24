Tamil Nadu CM presses for 50% share for states in central taxes at NITI Aayog meet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday sought the Centre to step up the states’ share in central taxes to 50 percent and also underscored the necessity for a dedicated urban transformation mission in the state.

Taking to social media ‘X’ handle the Chief Minister said, “At the NITI Aayog meeting, I demanded a rightful 50 percent share for states in central taxes. We currently receive only 33.16 percent against the promised 41 percent.”

He went on to add that on the lines of AMRUT 2.0, “I stressed the need for a dedicated urban transformation mission, as Tamil Nadu is the most urbanised state in India”.

“I also urged a #CleanGanga-style project for Cauvery, Vaigai and Thamirabarani, with names in English for national coherence and regional pride,” Stalin asserted.

Stalin, among other things, claimed that the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds had been denied because the states had not signed the MoU related to the PM Shri project.

“Nearly Rs 2200 crore has been denied to Tamil Nadu in the year 2024-25. This fund should be released without delay and without imposing conditions," he demanded.

Stalin had skipped last year's NITI Aayog meeting. This year, the opposition targeted him for attending the meeting amid Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in the state in connection with the Rs 1000 crore liquor scam.