TN needs Rs 2 lakh crore investments in power sector over next 7 years: Electricity Minister S S Sivasankar

CHENNAI: To sustain growth and decarbonise the grid, Tamil Nadu requires more than Rs 2 lakh crore investments across the value chain of power generation, transmission, storage and distribution over the next five to seven years, said Electricity Minister S S Sivasankar on Friday.

Speaking at the southern region power ministers’ conference in Bengaluru, Sivasankar stressed that such large-scale investments would not be possible without improving the financial health of power distribution companies (discoms). He urged both the central and state governments to join hands in supporting these reforms.

“A detailed plan to restructure the debt of discoms is the need of the hour. The responsibility of taking over the debt must be shared by both centre and states. This scheme should be linked to financial reforms to ensure accountability and prevent further losses,” he added.

He also called on all stakeholders to press for dedicated grants for the power sector in the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, which is currently working on the public finance road map for the next five years.