TNERC proposes amendments to boost renewable energy usage

For distributed renewable energy, only projects with a capacity of less than 10 MW will be considered. This includes those using net metering or gross metering systems.

The new rules offer some flexibility. If there is a shortfall in meeting wind or hydro targets in any year, any surplus energy from another source can be used to meet the total target.

The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation (TNGEC) has been asked to monitor and maintain data on the use of renewable energy by all such obligated entities. The corporation must submit a compliance report to the Commission every quarter.

TNERC has invited the public and stakeholders to send their feedback or objections to the draft rules by June 5, 2025.

What the draft says

As per the draft, all discoms, consumers with captive power plants, and those using open access must follow renewable energy usage targets mentioned in the amendment every year