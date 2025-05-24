Woman murdered by ex-lover in Thorapadi; accused found dead in suspected suicide

VELLORE: A 33-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her former lover in Thorapadi on Thursday night. The accused was later found dead at his residence, with police suspecting suicide.
The deceased woman, identified as S Sabina Banu, had been living separately from her husband for the past two years due to personal issues. She had been employed at a shoe manufacturing unit on Satupperi Road for over 18 months. During this period, she is said to have been in a relationship with R Suresh (35), a co-worker and resident of Vellore.
Police sources said Sabina had cut off contact with Suresh in the past two months, which angered him. On Thursday night, Suresh confronted her outside her residence, accusing her of being involved with someone else.
When Sabina asked him to return the next morning to discuss the matter, Suresh allegedly lost his temper and attacked her with an iron rod. Her mother, Ajira, sustained a head injury, and her father, Sirajudeen, was also hurt while attempting to restrain him.
Sabina fled the house but was chased down and fatally assaulted near an electric pole close to her residence. Based on mobile phone tracking, police later located Suresh at his home, where he was found dead. Preliminary investigation suggests suicide.
Both bodies have been sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai for postmortem.