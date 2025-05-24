Woman murdered by ex-lover in Thorapadi; accused found dead in suspected suicide

Police sources said Sabina had cut off contact with Suresh in the past two months, which angered him. On Thursday night, Suresh confronted her outside her residence, accusing her of being involved with someone else.

When Sabina asked him to return the next morning to discuss the matter, Suresh allegedly lost his temper and attacked her with an iron rod. Her mother, Ajira, sustained a head injury, and her father, Sirajudeen, was also hurt while attempting to restrain him.

Sabina fled the house but was chased down and fatally assaulted near an electric pole close to her residence. Based on mobile phone tracking, police later located Suresh at his home, where he was found dead. Preliminary investigation suggests suicide.

Both bodies have been sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai for postmortem.