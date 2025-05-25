Chidambaram Dikshitars call Brahmotsavam protest contempt of court

CUDDALORE: The Podhu Dikshitars of the Chidambaram Nataraja Temple have stated that the proposed immolation protest announced by Deiviga Peravai founder Gemini M N Radhakrishnan, demanding the conduct of Brahmotsavam for the Thillai Govindaraja Perumal Temple, amounts to contempt of court and is illegal.

Radhakrishnan had announced that he would stage an immolation protest on May 28 seeking permission to conduct the Brahmotsavam festival at the Govindaraja Perumal Temple, which is situated within the premises of the Chidambaram Nataraja Temple.

In response, the secretary of the Nataraja Temple’s general Dikshitars' committee, T Sivasundara Dikshitar, submitted a complaint to Chidambaram Deputy Superintendent of Police T Augustin Joshua Lamech.

The complaint stated, "For the past three years, an individual named Radhakrishnan has continuously made false complaints and public allegations that tarnish the reputation of the general Dikshitars. He has interfered with the administration of the Dikshitars and the peaceful darshan of devotees. He has also filed unnecessary legal cases and made misleading public statements, opposing traditional pooja and darshan practices."