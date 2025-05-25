Chidambaram Dikshitars call Brahmotsavam protest contempt of court

CUDDALORE: The Podhu Dikshitars of the Chidambaram Nataraja Temple have stated that the proposed immolation protest announced by Deiviga Peravai founder Gemini M N Radhakrishnan, demanding the conduct of Brahmotsavam for the Thillai Govindaraja Perumal Temple, amounts to contempt of court and is illegal.
Radhakrishnan had announced that he would stage an immolation protest on May 28 seeking permission to conduct the Brahmotsavam festival at the Govindaraja Perumal Temple, which is situated within the premises of the Chidambaram Nataraja Temple.
In response, the secretary of the Nataraja Temple’s general Dikshitars' committee, T Sivasundara Dikshitar, submitted a complaint to Chidambaram Deputy Superintendent of Police T Augustin Joshua Lamech.
The complaint stated, "For the past three years, an individual named Radhakrishnan has continuously made false complaints and public allegations that tarnish the reputation of the general Dikshitars. He has interfered with the administration of the Dikshitars and the peaceful darshan of devotees. He has also filed unnecessary legal cases and made misleading public statements, opposing traditional pooja and darshan practices."
The complaint added that several cases related to the Brahmotsavam of Sri Govindaraja Perumal Temple, including those filed by M N Radhakrishnan and T R Ramesh, are currently pending before a special bench of the Madras High Court. "As these cases are still pending, the announcement by Radhakrishnan regarding the immolation protest is unlawful," it stated.
"By announcing an immolation protest in a manner that incites religious hatred and division among Saivite and Vaishnavite devotees who otherwise peacefully worship together at the Nataraja Temple, Radhakrishnan is creating communal unrest," the complaint stated.
Sivasundara Dikshitar said, "Therefore, based on the Supreme Court’s guidelines, I request immediate registration of an FIR against Radhakrishnan and protection for the Nataraja Temple, general Dikshitars, and devotees."
"I also request that appropriate security arrangements be made for devotees visiting the temple peacefully on May 28. Further, I request action be taken against Radhakrishnan under respective sections for continuously issuing inflammatory statements that disturb public peace," he added.
He also urged the sub-collector to take note of the planned immolation protest and issue orders to prohibit it in the interest of public order.