Five-year-old killed by electrocution in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

TENKASI: A five-year-old girl died from electrocution while a nine-year-old girl sustained injuries after they came into contact with a metal electric power pole at Kadanganeri in the district on Saturday, sources said.
The Uthumalai police identified the deceased as M Jemithra Rani, daughter of Manikandan and Ilakkiya from Thoothukudi. She had been residing at her grandfather Murugan’s house in Kadanganeri and was enrolled in a nearby school.
According to sources, strong winds triggered by the onset of the southwest monsoon caused two concrete electric poles in the village to collapse. One of the collapsed poles and the metal pole were connected to the same feeder line.
The collapse resulted in the entanglement of wires, allowing electricity to leak through the metal pole, which lacked proper earthing. Jemithra, who was playing near the metal pole, got electrocuted on contact. Prathisha, who attempted to rescue her, suffered injuries, sources said.
Prathisha has been admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. Meanwhile, villagers blamed the negligence of Tangedco staff for the incident and demanded action against those responsible.
When contacted, Tangedco Executive Engineer (Rural Tirunelveli) Kuthalingam denied the allegation. While stating that the pole collapse had caused live and neutral wires to entangle, he added, “The pole that fell was erected on land belonging to a temple. The temple administration had objected to the installation of a stay wire, which would have stabilised the pole. We will soon install the stay wire.”
140 electric poles uprooted in Kumari rains
Kanniyakumari: The overnight rains that lashed the district on Friday uprooted several trees and hundreds of electric poles. More than 20 houses across the district were also damaged in the rain. Sources said that around 40 tree uprooting incidents were reported.
Tangedco officials said around 140 electric poles were damaged on Friday night. Power supply was disrupted for around an hour at many areas.
"While we have reinstalled 60% of the damaged electric poles, around 600 workers and 50 engineers are working to fix the remaining poles and restore power supply," officials said.
Further, the roof of a house at Kandanvilai near Eraniel was damaged as a defunct mobile phone tower collapsed on it. District Fire Officer Sathia Kumar said more than 20 calls complaining of uprooted trees were received on Friday.
In the 24-hour period that ended on Saturday morning, rainfall recorded are: Nagercoil ( 19), Thuckalay ( 17), Colachel ( 18. 2), Kuzhithurai ( 32. 4) Pechiparai ( 36. 4), Perunchani ( 38. 6), and Mullankinavilai ( 18. 4). ENS