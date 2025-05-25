Five-year-old killed by electrocution in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

TENKASI: A five-year-old girl died from electrocution while a nine-year-old girl sustained injuries after they came into contact with a metal electric power pole at Kadanganeri in the district on Saturday, sources said.

The Uthumalai police identified the deceased as M Jemithra Rani, daughter of Manikandan and Ilakkiya from Thoothukudi. She had been residing at her grandfather Murugan’s house in Kadanganeri and was enrolled in a nearby school.

According to sources, strong winds triggered by the onset of the southwest monsoon caused two concrete electric poles in the village to collapse. One of the collapsed poles and the metal pole were connected to the same feeder line.

The collapse resulted in the entanglement of wires, allowing electricity to leak through the metal pole, which lacked proper earthing. Jemithra, who was playing near the metal pole, got electrocuted on contact. Prathisha, who attempted to rescue her, suffered injuries, sources said.

Prathisha has been admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. Meanwhile, villagers blamed the negligence of Tangedco staff for the incident and demanded action against those responsible.

When contacted, Tangedco Executive Engineer (Rural Tirunelveli) Kuthalingam denied the allegation. While stating that the pole collapse had caused live and neutral wires to entangle, he added, “The pole that fell was erected on land belonging to a temple. The temple administration had objected to the installation of a stay wire, which would have stabilised the pole. We will soon install the stay wire.”