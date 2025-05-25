Food safety department in TN's Coimbatore intensifies checking on water bottling and supply units

COIMBATORE: After drinking and mineral water have been classified as high-risk categories, the food safety department in Coimbatore district has ramped up inspections on suppliers.
Their consumption among the public has been increasing and the department plans to conduct regular inspections.
Manufacturers are required to adhere to rules such as printing expiration dates and ensuring that bottles and cans have at least 85% transparency (clean). Block-level food safety officials have been instructed to perform periodic checks at all production units throughout the district.
Designated Food Safety Officer for Coimbatore district Dr T Anuradha said Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has reclassified packaged drinking water and mineral water as high-risk food categories. This means that manufacturers of these products will face more strict safety checks and audits.
"There are 76 drinking and mineral water manufacturing and bottling units in Coimbatore district, some of which are found to be substandard. We aim to increase inspections and also hold a meeting with manufacturers next week to emphasise to be followed during production and supply of drinking and mineral water cans," she said.
Dr Anuradha said expiration dates must be printed on the containers - one month for 20-litre cans and six months for smaller cans. "Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) should be between 75 and 500 mg/L, and water should be enhanced with calcium and magnesium.
"Though adding minerals may change taste it is good for health. Water cans must not be transported in open vehicles due to potential chemical reactions caused due to sunlight and heat. Additionally, they must ensure that containers are clean and at least 85% transparent," she said.
During inspections, officials will verify licenses, examine safety measures, check the bottling process, inspect sanitation of the units, and check audit for waste water management.