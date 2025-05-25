Food safety department in TN's Coimbatore intensifies checking on water bottling and supply units

COIMBATORE: After drinking and mineral water have been classified as high-risk categories, the food safety department in Coimbatore district has ramped up inspections on suppliers.

Their consumption among the public has been increasing and the department plans to conduct regular inspections.

Manufacturers are required to adhere to rules such as printing expiration dates and ensuring that bottles and cans have at least 85% transparency (clean). Block-level food safety officials have been instructed to perform periodic checks at all production units throughout the district.

Designated Food Safety Officer for Coimbatore district Dr T Anuradha said Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has reclassified packaged drinking water and mineral water as high-risk food categories. This means that manufacturers of these products will face more strict safety checks and audits.

"There are 76 drinking and mineral water manufacturing and bottling units in Coimbatore district, some of which are found to be substandard. We aim to increase inspections and also hold a meeting with manufacturers next week to emphasise to be followed during production and supply of drinking and mineral water cans," she said.