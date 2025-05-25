Heavy rain likely in TN, mild showers in Chennai

CHENNAI: With the southwest monsoon officially setting in over Kerala early this year, and advancing into large parts of Tamil Nadu, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday issued a seven-day rainfall forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Chennai is likely to experience moderate rain, with temperatures ranging between 35 and 37°C.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, is likely in several districts, including the Nilgiris, Coimbatore (ghat areas), Theni, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, and Tiruppur, from May 25 to May 28.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal around May 27, said B Amudha, head of RMC.