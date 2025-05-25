‘Keezhadi time-period evaluated as per procedures’: Archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna

CHENNAI: Two days after the ASI requested him to rework his Keezhadi Excavation Report (2014-15 and 2015-16) to make it ‘more authentic’, archaeologist K Amarnath Ramakrishna has defended his 982-page report, saying that the findings during the first two excavations including the time period of the artefacts found were based on facts, supported by documentary evidence.

Sources said Amarnath, in his response to the ASI, said the request of the director of Exploration and Excavation of ASI for further examination of sequence “is against the well-reasoned conclusive finding of the excavator (Amarnath) of the site”.

Amarnath pointed out that the time period has been evaluated according to established procedures. Also, the period of the site was reconstructed as per the stratigraphical sequence, cultural deposit available with material culture and with the Accelerator Mass Spectrometry-based dating of artefacts found during the excavation.

Stating that the absence of ‘layer numbering’ mentioned in the letter will be done if it is found missing, Amarnathpointed out all relevant maps, plates and drawings were given in HD format in soft copy as well as in hard copy to the ASI headquarters at the time of submission of the report.

Meanwhile, VCK general secretary and MP, D Ravikumar urged director general of ASI, to release the Keeladi excavation report without any delay.