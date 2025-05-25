Man booked for making horse walk on embers at temple in Tamil Nadu

NAMAKKAL: A 38- year-old man was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act for forcing a horse to walk on embers during a temple festival, in Namakkal district on Friday.

The accused was identified as C Kumaravel of Namagiripettai.

The complaint in this regard was filed by M Vignesh, alias Sai Vignesh, an animal activist and president of Almighty Animal Care Trust, Chennai. On May, 8, he found a video on a social media platform showing a horse being forced to walk on embers during a temple festival, following which the animal writhed in pain.

Vignesh lodged a complaint with the Namakkal SP to take action against the person for cruelty to the animal. Based on his complaint, the Namagiripettai police booked Kumaravel under sections of PCA Act and the BNS.

Police source told TNIE that, Kumaravel, an autorickshaw driver, owns the horse and used to take it for horse races. As the animal had suffered from health issues, Kumaravel had vowed to make the animal walk on embers at the Mariyamman temple upon recovery.

Kumaravel is absconding. Police are searching for him.