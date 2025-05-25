Tamil Nadu PSUs told to manage lawsuits in timely manner

CHENNAI: The public sector undertakings (PSU) in the state have been asked to strengthen internal mechanisms to manage legal cases in an efficient manner after the judiciary expressed concern over non-compliance with court orders.

In a letter by the State’s finance department circulated last month, secretary (expenditure) S Nagarajan instructed all PSUs to proactively manage litigation, especially in cases involving state officials or departments as respondents.

The letter underscores the urgent need for timely filings of deletion petitions, counter-affidavits, and appeals to avoid cases spiralling into contempt proceedings.

Concerns from the judiciary were conveyed to the government via a letter from J Ravindran, the state’s additional advocate general (Coordination) to the chief secretary. The letter urged the creation of a cross-departmental legal compliance mechanism that would ensure all court directions are adhered to within specified timelines. His letter advocated for institutionalising legal vigilance across statutory boards and public corporations, with built-in accountability and escalation processes.

The letter by the department mentioned measures to be taken to hold officials personally liable for legal or financial losses incurred due to delays or negligence in dealing with court cases.