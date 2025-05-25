TN CM Stalin submits key demands to PM Modi in brief Delhi meet

CHENNAI: The memorandum of demands submitted by Chief Minister MK Stalin to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their brief one-on-one meeting on Saturday in New Delhi included approval for key infrastructure projects, change in the nomenclature of certain castes to remove the implied disrespect in the names, inclusion of Dalit Christians in the list of Scheduled Castes and the safeguarding the interests of Tamil Nadu fishermen.
The infrastructure projects in the memorandum included approval for Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail Projects in a 50:50 cost-sharing model between the state and the centre, handing over of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) from Indian Railways to Chennai Metro Rail Limited, widening of NH-32 between Chengalpattu and Tindivanam into eight lanes, expansion of Coimbatore and Madurai airports, and establishment of a new AIIMS in Coimbatore.
The release of funds withheld under Samagra Shiksha scheme, for which the state government has recently approached the Supreme Court, was also part of the demands.
Importantly, in a demand made by many SC and ST communities for long, the CM appealed to the PM to enact necessary legislation to change the names of all those castes ending with “-n” or “-a”, which imply disrespect, and instead end the names with “-r” to ensure dignity.
Referring to the frequent arrest of TN fishermen and seizure of their boats by the Sri Lankan Navy, the CM urged the centre to find a permanent solution to the issue. The CM later told the media that he was given five minutes to interact and submit the list of demands to the PM.
Asked whether he was hopeful of getting the demands fulfilled, Stalin said when he thanked the PM for releasing the funds for CMRL Phase II, the PM said it was released after the CM met him in person to request the same.
“Similarly, I have made these requests now. I told the PM to fulfil these also. Let us be hopeful,” he said.
When asked about allegations of scams worth Rs 1,000 crore in Tasmac and Rs 5,000 crore in sand mining, the CM dismissed them as false propaganda with Assembly polls in mind.
On AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami ‘s claims that his (CM’s) visit to Delhi is motivated by personal reasons, Stalin said, “He (EPS) said I have come here with a white flag (to offer peace). I neither have a white flag nor a saffron flag that EPS has.”
Key demands
Coimbatore Metro - 34.8 km Rs 10,740.49 cr
Madurai Metro - 32 km Rs 11,368.35 cr
Handover of MRTS in Chennai to CMRL
Eight-laning of accident prone Chengalpattu-Tindivanam NH32
Expansion of Coimbatore and Madurai airports
Establishment of AIIMS in Coimbatore
Changing SC, ST caste names ending with -n / -a suffix with -r
Including Dalit Christians in the list of SCs