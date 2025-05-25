TN CM Stalin submits key demands to PM Modi in brief Delhi meet

CHENNAI: The memorandum of demands submitted by Chief Minister MK Stalin to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their brief one-on-one meeting on Saturday in New Delhi included approval for key infrastructure projects, change in the nomenclature of certain castes to remove the implied disrespect in the names, inclusion of Dalit Christians in the list of Scheduled Castes and the safeguarding the interests of Tamil Nadu fishermen.

The infrastructure projects in the memorandum included approval for Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail Projects in a 50:50 cost-sharing model between the state and the centre, handing over of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) from Indian Railways to Chennai Metro Rail Limited, widening of NH-32 between Chengalpattu and Tindivanam into eight lanes, expansion of Coimbatore and Madurai airports, and establishment of a new AIIMS in Coimbatore.

The release of funds withheld under Samagra Shiksha scheme, for which the state government has recently approached the Supreme Court, was also part of the demands.

Importantly, in a demand made by many SC and ST communities for long, the CM appealed to the PM to enact necessary legislation to change the names of all those castes ending with “-n” or “-a”, which imply disrespect, and instead end the names with “-r” to ensure dignity.

Referring to the frequent arrest of TN fishermen and seizure of their boats by the Sri Lankan Navy, the CM urged the centre to find a permanent solution to the issue. The CM later told the media that he was given five minutes to interact and submit the list of demands to the PM.