Bio-Maths no longer first choice for class XI students in Madurai

MADURAI: Bio-Maths group, popularly called as first group, is losing demand among class XI students as more number of government school students are opting for Computer-Maths group. Change of state-board syllabus in line with NCERT and NEET is cited as reasons for the shift.

According to sources, the number of applications received in aided schools are for Computer-Maths is around 200 for 60 seats whereas for Bio-Maths, it is around 150.

In rural areas, most government school students prefer the Commerce group or Biology-Computer Science where there is no Maths.

Speaking to TNIE, SS Saravanakumar, HM of Kallar Reclamation Higher Secondary School in Usilampatti, said that after NEET became mandatory, the government revised the syllabus, in order to make the students competent. The current Biology syllabus is tough than NCERT.

Hence students hesitate to take Bio-Maths. Also, students in rural areas just want to pass Class XII and look for jobs. Hence there is always demand student for commerce and computer,” he said.

The assistant HM of VHN aided school T Selvam Arputharaj, said top scorers from Tamil medium prefer computer maths, whereas students from CBSE syllabus prefer bio-maths group. “There was tough competition for computer-maths group.

Those who studied bio-maths group, can opt for engineering courses as well,” he said. “It is easy to score good marks in computer science, whereas in biology, we need to study zoology and botany. I opted for computer-maths,” said R Sanjay, who joined the computer-maths group in Class XI.

A chemistry teacher Vennila Devi said that the first choice of most students is bio-computer in rural even though they scored good marks in science and maths in Class X.