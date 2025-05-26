INDIA alliance is a steel fortress, says TN Congress chief Selvaperunthagai

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai on Monday reaffirmed the strength and unity of the INDIA alliance, describing it as an "ideological coalition as strong as a steel fortress." He dismissed speculation about internal rifts as mere “daydreams.”

He made these remarks while speaking to the media after paying tribute to actor Sivaji Ganesan’s statue in Puthur, which was recently unveiled by the Chief Minister.

“This is not an opportunistic alliance, but one built on shared values and the spirit of federalism. No political force, however strong, can shake its foundation,” he said, firmly rejecting rumours of discord within the alliance.