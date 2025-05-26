INDIA alliance is a steel fortress, says TN Congress chief Selvaperunthagai

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai on Monday reaffirmed the strength and unity of the INDIA alliance, describing it as an "ideological coalition as strong as a steel fortress." He dismissed speculation about internal rifts as mere “daydreams.”
He made these remarks while speaking to the media after paying tribute to actor Sivaji Ganesan’s statue in Puthur, which was recently unveiled by the Chief Minister.
“This is not an opportunistic alliance, but one built on shared values and the spirit of federalism. No political force, however strong, can shake its foundation,” he said, firmly rejecting rumours of discord within the alliance.
Selvaperunthagai also accused the BJP-led Union government of continually neglecting Tamil Nadu. “Not a single rupee has been allocated to the state in this fiscal year. Now, even basic funding is tied to accepting the National Education Policy. This is nothing short of autocracy,” he said.
He criticised the frequent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids targeting the state and pointed out that even the Supreme Court has issued strong rebukes in this regard. “Why do we need a Union government if people can only get justice from the courts?” he asked.
Referring to the controversy over alleged caste-based questions in the UPSC exams, he called it a deliberate attempt to provoke unrest in Tamil Nadu. “BJP promotes caste politics, while Periyar gave up his caste identity,” he said.
The TNCC chief added that both the BJP and AIADMK will face public backlash in the upcoming elections, labelling the BJP as a regressive and anti-women party.