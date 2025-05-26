Is India's foreign policy decided in Delhi or Washington, asks Former Union Min Chidambaram

TIRUCHY: Is India's foreign policy decided in Delhi or Washington?" senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram asked on Sunday, while speaking in a public meeting, organised to honour Indian Army's success in Operation Sindoor

"US President Donald Trump first declared that India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire. This was later confirmed by India's Foreign Secretary. This raises serious concerns", Chidambaram said adding "Imagine the confusion and disappointment among our soldiers who were risking their lives, only to learn about the ceasefire from a foreign leader." Further, he criticised the union government for maintaining silence on the issue for over 15 days.

Citing Trump's statement in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, where he claimed credit for brokering the ceasefire for trade-related reasons, Chidambaram said, "One is forced to wonder is Trump now directing India's national policy? This is a matter of deep concern for every citizen."

Also, he questioned the government's silence and Parliament not being convened to debate the matter. "We welcome the ceasefire, but we demand to know how it happened. When decisions about India are announced from Washington, people are right to worry," he added.