Life of trans persons in Tamil Nadu has improved in last four years, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The state on Sunday said numerous welfare schemes being implemented for four years have helped in transforming the lives of trans persons in a big way.

A release said the government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin has been extending various assistance to the trans persons through the trans persons welfare board.

Monthly pension of Rs 1,500 is being given to destitute trans persons over 40 years of age who are unable to earn. The number of beneficiaries under this scheme is going up every year, and allocation from the government also rising.

The government created a mobile application ‘Thirunangai’ in 2021 for all trans persons to register their details. Through this, registration of details was simplified for obtaining identity cards, and as a result, 10,153 trans persons have received identity cards.

A special award for trans persons which carries Rs 1 lakh and a certificate is being given every year on April 15, the Trans persons Day, to a person who has advanced in various fields through their own efforts and talents, provided outstanding service for the welfare of trans persons.

Through the self-employment subsidy scheme, 811 trans persons have benefitted since 2021.