No fear over Tasmac FIRs, attended Niti Aayog for India’s growth: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Countering the allegations regarding raids conducted by the ED over alleged irregularities in Tasmac, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday asked why the DMK would ‘make a compromise’ for raids based on FIRs related to irregularities committed during the AIADMK regime.

“Our government has established, through the Supreme Court’s views, that these ED actions are unlawful. Despite giving explanations umpteen number of times, political adversaries continue to repeat the same charges and they will never repent for their actions, “Stalin said in a letter to the party cadre ahead of DMK’s general council meeting on June 1.

On charges levelled by EPS, Stalin said, “While others may surrender their party under pressure and mortgage their principles, the rights of our state are paramount for us. No other political party in India has become the target of central agencies like us. But without making any compromise, we have been facing them through legal avenues and also winning them.”

Stalin said just after the news about his participation in the Niti Aayog meeting was out, political adversaries began questioning why he was taking part in this meeting after boycotting it in the past years. “They even speculated that I was going to Delhi with a ‘white flag’ to escape from the consequences arising out of ED raids in the Tasmac issue,” Stalin said.

Defending his participation in the meeting, Stalin said he took the decision since the meeting was to discuss the future growth of the country with state chief ministers and because the DMK government played a key role in the country’s growth during the past four years.