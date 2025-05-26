Roads turn into 'death traps' as UGD works in Ward 15 of Coimbatore north prolong

COIMBATORE: Residents of Ward 15 in the north zone of Coimbatore city have voiced strong concerns over the prolonged underground drainage (UGD) works and the resulting road damage that has disrupted daily life in several neighbourhoods.



Areas including Thirupathi Nagar, Balaji Gardens, Swathi Gardens, Sakthi Avenue, and Subramaniyampalayam Road have been severely affected, with local commuters describing the roads as "death traps."



The ongoing UGD project, which began several months ago, has not only left roads dug up and unfinished but has also worsened due to the recent heavy rains. Most internal roads have turned into muddy, slushy tracks that are nearly impossible to navigate. Residents allege that despite repeated complaints, the response from civic authorities has been slow and inadequate.



"We can't even walk on the road without slipping, let alone drive a two-wheeler. A couple of motorists fell off their bikes last week due to the slippery surface. Despite repeated complaints, no proper action was taken," said Duraisamy Anandasubramaniyan, a resident of Thirupati Nagar. "How long are we supposed to live like this?"



For many, commuting has become a nightmare. The roads have not only become non-motorable but are also causing damage to vehicles and posing a serious risk to school children and elderly citizens.



"Every day is a struggle," said S Janaki, a homemaker from Swathi Gardens. "Even autos refuse to enter our street. We have to walk through slush just to reach the main road. It's affecting everyone - school kids, office-goers, and the elderly."



Locals have urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board to expedite the UGD works and immediately lay fresh roads.



"It's not just an inconvenience anymore, it's a safety hazard," said R Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Balaji Gardens. "We aren't asking for luxuries, just basic motorable roads."



Residents are demanding clear timelines for road restoration and increased accountability from officials. With monsoon season approaching, the urgency to address the issue has only grown, as residents brace for worsening conditions unless swift action is taken.



Meanwhile, the CCMC Mayor K Ranganayaki along with CCMC officials inspected the spot on Saturday and assured to take immediate action to address the problem. She promised to quickly repair the road by asking the TWAD Board and CCMC officials to coordinate with each other and complete the project works soon.