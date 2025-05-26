Southwest monsoon boosts water levels in Siruvani dam, brings heavy rain to Western Ghats

COIMBATORE: The southwest monsoon has brought along heavy rain to the Western Ghats region, significantly boosting water levels in key reservoirs, including the Siruvani Dam — a major drinking water source for Coimbatore district.



The water catchment areas of the dam recorded heavy showers till Sunday morning, leading to over two-foot rise in the water level of Siruvani Dam. As of Sunday, the water level stands at 21.55 feet, up from less than 19 ft earlier this week. The dam's full capacity is 50 ft.



Rainfall was particularly intense in the catchment areas, with 85 mm recorded near the dam and 73 mm in the foothills. The sudden surge has brought much-needed relief to residents and officials, who were monitoring the supply closely ahead of the monsoon. On Saturday, 67.84 MLD (million litres per day) was drawn for Coimbatore's drinking water needs from the reservoir.



Weather experts and the IMD have said that the southwest monsoon has arrived about a week or so earlier than usual this year, with activity beginning on May 24 instead of its typical June onset. Widespread rain has been reported in Kerala's forest areas, the Palakkad Pass, and across the Western Ghats, including Nilgiris and Valparai.



Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in these regions until May 31, and all major rivers — Noyyal, Bhavani and Amaravathi — may witness flooding. Authorities have advised people living along riverbanks to exercise caution.