Technical snags hit passengers as Jazeera and Air India flights delayed at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: Two separate flights — one operated by Jazeera Airways and the other by Air India — faced technical issues resulting in delays and operational changes at Chennai International Airport.

A Jazeera Airways flight operating from Kuwait to Chennai experienced an unscheduled disruption early Monday morning after a technical issue rendered the aircraft unserviceable.

Flight J90427, operated by an Airbus A320 was scheduled to arrive at 12:45am but landed slightly behind schedule at 12.52am. At 4.22 am, the airline declared the aircraft as AOG (Aircraft on Ground) due to a technical fault. The outbound departure was cancelled, affecting 145 passengers.

Separately, Air India flight AI0640 from Chennai to Mumbai, operated by an Airbus A321, was scheduled for departure at 7.50 pm. The aircraft pushed back from the stand at 8.48 pm but returned to the same stand at 8.58pm due to a technical issue, resulting in a ramp return. After resolving the issue, the aircraft finally departed at 12.38 am.