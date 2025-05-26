Tribal families in Pollachi brave rains in tarpaulin shelters, await concrete homes

COIMBATORE: Amid the incessant downpour, the tribal people residing at the Chinnarpathi settlement in Pollachi alleged that they are left to stay in temporary sheds as the construction of pucca houses for them is under way. Unfortunately, safe temporary housing arrangements were unavailable till the time the work on the housing project got over.



Tribal activists from the region have said they have been residing in temporary structures made from tarpaulin and iron sheets, which they sourced from the shelters that were removed for the new housing project.



Currently, 27 families reside in the hamlet, with 16 of them approved for the construction of concrete-roofed houses. Construction began two months ago, following the demolition of their damaged homes. The project is funded through private partnerships. As no temporary shelters were provided, the families built their own makeshift shelters, and now they face the challenges of the ongoing rains.



"Their living conditions pose a significant risk, especially as Coimbatore, particularly the ghat areas of the district, has been placed on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall. While the district administration has made extensive arrangements to address rain-related issues in the hill stations and plains of Coimbatore, they seem to have forgotten the situation of the tribal people.

In some parts of the Pollachi region, the Malai Malasar and Malasar communities live in foothill terrains, putting their lives at risk. In Chinnarpathi, the demand for safe housing has been longstanding, and progress only began two months ago. Unfortunately, the authorities did not make any alternative arrangements for them to stay safely. This situation now puts their lives at risk," said VS Paramasivam, president of the district chapter of the Tamil Nadu Tribal Association.