Tribal families in Pollachi brave rains in tarpaulin shelters, await concrete homes

COIMBATORE: Amid the incessant downpour, the tribal people residing at the Chinnarpathi settlement in Pollachi alleged that they are left to stay in temporary sheds as the construction of pucca houses for them is under way. Unfortunately, safe temporary housing arrangements were unavailable till the time the work on the housing project got over.
Tribal activists from the region have said they have been residing in temporary structures made from tarpaulin and iron sheets, which they sourced from the shelters that were removed for the new housing project.
Currently, 27 families reside in the hamlet, with 16 of them approved for the construction of concrete-roofed houses. Construction began two months ago, following the demolition of their damaged homes. The project is funded through private partnerships. As no temporary shelters were provided, the families built their own makeshift shelters, and now they face the challenges of the ongoing rains.
"Their living conditions pose a significant risk, especially as Coimbatore, particularly the ghat areas of the district, has been placed on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall. While the district administration has made extensive arrangements to address rain-related issues in the hill stations and plains of Coimbatore, they seem to have forgotten the situation of the tribal people.
In some parts of the Pollachi region, the Malai Malasar and Malasar communities live in foothill terrains, putting their lives at risk. In Chinnarpathi, the demand for safe housing has been longstanding, and progress only began two months ago. Unfortunately, the authorities did not make any alternative arrangements for them to stay safely. This situation now puts their lives at risk," said VS Paramasivam, president of the district chapter of the Tamil Nadu Tribal Association.
"The government must arrange proper and safe roofing for their accommodation until the houses are completed," Paramasivam added.
The Chinnarpathi settlement is located between the Valparai Ghat road and the water catchment area of the Aliyar Dam. Streams leading to the dam cross Chinnarpathi and put parts of the settlement under water whenever the dam's storage level rises.
The issue was brought to the attention of District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar on Sunday, who assured that he would instruct the revenue department officials to relocate the residents of the hamlet to a safe place immediately. "The houses are being constructed through private sponsorship, and they cannot provide alternative housing to everyone. So, we can move them to a safer location until the situation becomes normal," he said.
The collector also assured that he would direct revenue officials to inspect two other tribal hamlets - Anna Nagar in Vettaikkaranpudur town panchayat, where a few houses reportedly collapsed on Sunday due to rain, and Puliyankandi in Kottur town panchayat where residents are planning to stage a protest seeking safe housing.