Udhayanidhi urges cadre to gear up for TN assembly polls with online and on-ground action

TIRUCHY: Secretary of DMK youth wing and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has urged party cadre to gear up for the 2026 Assembly election, and told them to be active not just on the ground but also on social media to effectively take the achievements of the government to people.

The meeting held on Sunday was attended by district, city and state-level youth wing organisers. Over 15 resolutions, including one paying homage to victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and soldiers martyred during Operation Sindoor were adopted.

One resolution welcomed Supreme Court’s verdict regarding governor’s powers on giving assent to bills passed by the Assembly.

Another resolution hailed Chief Minister MK Stalin for for leading legal battles against the union government over allocation of education funds and the Waqf amendment, as well as for opposing the centre’s attempts to undermine state autonomy.

The meeting also condemned the union government’s attempts to suppress Tamil history, including the delay in releasing the Keezhadi excavation report, and the continued imposition of Hindi.