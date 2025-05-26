Use free service to detect oral, cervical, breast cancers: DPH chief Dr T S Selvavinayagam

CHENNAI: The general public must not miss the opportunity of cancer screening available in primary health centres and health sub-centres for early detection of the disease, advised Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Health (DPH).

In a video message on Saturday, the DPH appealed to people above 18 years of age to screen for oral cancer and women above 30 years to screen for breast and cervical cancer. Oral cancer screening should be done yearly, whereas breast and cervical cancer screening can be done once in three years. Since cancer cases have been rising, with diagnoses often made at an advanced stage, the government is now holding an organised screening programme, said Selvavinayagam.

If diagnosed at an advanced stage, the damage may be severe, but if diagnosed early, it may be completely treatable, and the person can lead a normal life. The training is given at the village health nurses’ level, who will map areas and invite people for screening to primary health centres and health sub-centres. Even if diagnosed with cancer, people can get treatment free of cost at government hospitals and also at private hospitals using the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, Selvavinayagam added.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian had launched an extension of the community cancer screening programme at Tiruvallur on May 12. The programme was launched on a pilot basis in 12 districts: Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvarur, Dharmapuri, Karur, Tiruchy, Vellore, Theni, Madurai and Thanjavur.