CM Stalin inaugurates 11 new arts & science colleges in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated 11 new government arts and science colleges via video conference. These institutions will begin functioning from 2025-26.

The new colleges are located in Panruti (Cuddalore), Coonoor (The Nilgiris), Natham (Dindigul), Alandur (Chennai), Vikkiravandi (Villupuram), Seyyur (Chengalpattu), Manamadurai (Sivagangai), Muthupettai (Tiruvarur), Tiruvidaimarudur (Thanjavur), Kollakanatham (Perambalur) and Ottapidaram (Thoothukudi). Each college will initially offer five courses and enroll 3,050 students annually.

The government has sanctioned 11 teaching and 14 non-teaching posts per institution, totalling 132 teaching and 154 non-teaching positions. An allocation of Rs 25.27 crore has been made to cover the expenses, a release said. With the addition of these colleges, the total number of government arts and science colleges in the state has increased to 176.

While the state budget this year had proposed the establishment of 10 new colleges to improve access to higher education in rural areas, an additional college at Panruti was later announced by the chief minister at a function in February.