CPM, VCK say encroachment drive spares rich, targets poor in Chennai

CHENNAI: CPM and VCK, allies of the ruling DMK, on Monday criticised the Tamil Nadu government over the ongoing eviction drive along the Adyar river in Anakaputhur, alleging that authorities disproportionately target the poor while sparing wealthy encroachers.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan who met some of the affected families on Monday, told reporters that he would take up the issue with Chief Secretary N Muruganandam soon.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam visited the eviction site on Sunday to assess the situation and met Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru to convey the grievances of the affected residents. Following his visit, Shanmugam posted a strongly worded statement on X.

“Why is the Tamil Nadu government hesitant to demolish buildings like Casa Grande and Madha Engineering College that have been constructed by encroaching the Adyar River? Bulldozers are quick to target the poor, but go silent when it comes to the rich.”

Speaking to TNIE, Shanmugam said, “They are merely citing court orders as justification without addressing the genuine concerns of the evicted families.” He further pointed out that the court’s directive was based on the report submitted by the government. “If the government modifies its position and reclassifies the land as poramboke, the issue can be resolved amicably,” he added.