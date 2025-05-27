Fight for RS seat may clear contours of alliance in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The elections to six Rajya Sabha seats from TN next month is likely to offer clarity on the uncertainty surrounding the possible alliance formations, especially in the opposition camp, for 2026 Assembly poll.

With the PMK and the DMDK yet to announce which side would they be align with for the 2026 election, PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss’s tenure getting over and the DMDK’s expectation for a Rajya Sabha seat with the help of AIADMK has made the situation interesting.

AIADMK can get two MPs elected with its available strength and the support of BJP and PMK, of which it would like to retain one for itself. The other two parties, however, cannot get a seat without the support of AIADMK.

It would be interesting to watch whether the other seat will be given for Anbumani to get re-elected or to the DMDK. DMDK had said that a Rajya Sabha seat was promised when the party aligned with the AIADMK in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. However, AIADMK general secretary had later taken an explicitly non-committal stance.

Meanwhile, Nainar Nagenthran, state president of BJP that has recently patched up its alliance with the AIADMK, told media on Monday that a decision on whether the party would seek an RS seat from the AIADMK would be made by its national leadership. He, however, said the party would support the AIADMK in this election.

PMK sources, however, said the RS election is not even their priority now. “To be honest, many of us had forgotten about the RS election. The family feud (between Anbumani and party founder S Ramadoss) has diverted everyone’s attention,” said a senior functionary.