Food, relief materials arrive for Chinnarpathi tribals in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The revenue and forest departments have arranged food and relief materials for the tribal people living in temporary makeshift shelters amid the rain at the Chinnarpathi settlement in Pollachi.

As the residents refuse to leave their shelters, expressing a desire to remain at their settlement, the officials plan to provide a safe, temporary shelter until their permanent housing project is completed.

There are 27 families in the hamlet, with 16 of them approved for the construction of concrete-roofed houses. Construction began two months ago, following the demolition of their damaged homes. As no temporary shelters were provided, they built their own makeshift shelters for living. The activists raised concern over their situation as they are residing in it amid heavy rains.

After receiving alerts about the tribals at the Chinnarpathi settlement living under makeshift roofs in the rain, officials from the revenue, police, and forest departments rushed to the area on Sunday evening and set up a relief centre at Aliyar. They encouraged the people to move to the relief camp for their safety. However, the people declined, stating they would consider moving only if the situation worsens.