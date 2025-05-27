GCC bond gets 4.21 times bidding, market thumbs up

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) became the first municipal corporation in Tamil Nadu to raise funds for infrastructure projects through bonds as it listed municipal bonds worth Rs 200 crore on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday.

Government sources said the bond has been received well by the market with the bidding being oversubscribed 4.21 times at Rs 421 crore.

Chief Minister M K Stalin presided over the bell ceremony to mark the listing of the bond at an event held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai.

The funds raised would be spent on the Integrated Stormwater Drainage Project in the Kosasthalaiyar Basin.

NSE chief economist Tirthankar Patnaik said that three more TN municipal corporations —Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Tiruchy— were also in the process of raising Rs 100 crore each via municipal bonds.

GCC’s municipal bonds got AA+ in India, Acuité ratings

The GCC has raised Rs 200 crore through these bonds at an interest rate of 7.97% per annum over a 10-year tenure. The bidding took place on May 20. With this, Chennai joined the ranks of around 17 municipal corporations, including Hyderabad, Indore, Pune and Ahmedabad, which have already listed their municipal bonds on the NSE.

“It is always a delight for us at NSE when urban local bodies make use of capital markets as an alternative means of financing,” Patnaik said. “It’s a pleasure to note that the GCC’s Rs 100 crore-bond offering was well-subscribed. The additional Rs 100 crore green shoe option also saw overall demand of over Rs 421 crore,” he said.