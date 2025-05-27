Heavy rains in Nilgiris cause landslides, uprooted trees; residents in vulnerable areas shifted to safety

NILGIRIS: As incessant rain continued in parts of Nilgiris district, people in vulnerable areas were shifted to safer places on Monday.

While the Nilgiris district received 26 cm of rainfall, Upper Bhavani recorded 29.8 cm. Avalanche recorded the highest rainfall of 35.3 cm in the last 24 hours since Sunday.

With trees being uprooted due to heavy rain and winds, people were shifted to safer locations in many parts of the district. In Vadavayal of Gudalur taluk, 86 people who were residing at temporary shelters as their houses are under construction, were shifted to another temporary shelter at Puthurvayal government high school.

Gudalur Tahsildar Muthu Mari said, “We have also shifted four members of a family from Chemundi who were residing along the banks of Kammathi River since the water level has increased.”

According to the district administration, landslides occurred at Bembatty near Kundha and Ithalar near Ooty. The under-construction police station building at Ketti, near Ooty, was damaged after a tree fell on Monday morning.

Rain continued unabated across southern districts, with Balamore in Kanniyakumari recording the highest of 54.4 mm.Tirunelveli district received an average rainfall of 15.13 mm on Monday.