JIPMER to offer India’s first integrated MBBS and Ayurveda course: Union Minister

PUDUCHERRY: The Union government is planning to introduce a new integrated medical course combining MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) and BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and AYUSH (Independent Charge), Prataprao Jadhav, announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to newsmen after inaugurating the renovated Emergency and Trauma Care Centre at JIPMER, the Minister said the course is currently at the conceptual stage, and efforts are underway to frame a new syllabus.

The Minister also said the medical facilities at JIPMER would be enhanced by the institute’s development plans to meet the needs of the public. He made the statement after holding a meeting with the JIPMER governing body and visiting various departments of the hospital.

He assured that the Centre would provide all necessary financial support for the development of the institution. “Funds will not be a constraint,” he said.

This year, the Ministry has sanctioned Rs 1,450 crore as Grant-in-Aid for JIPMER. At present, the institute caters to over 6,000 outpatients daily and has 1,800 inpatient beds.

The construction of a 470-bedded hospital at JIPMER’s Karaikal campus has commenced, with the completion targeted for June 2027. Outpatient services at the new facility are expected to begin by January 2027, according to the institute’s Director, who was also present at the press conference.