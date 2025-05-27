Madras HC refuses to quash show-cause notice to Velukurichi Mutt head over temple property mismanagement

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to quash a show-cause notice issued to the Velukurichi Mutt head Sri La Sri Sathya Gnana Mahadeva Desika Paramachariya Swamigal over alleged mismanagement of the ‘kattalai’ (endowment) and properties of the Tiruvarur Thiyagarajaswami temple.

The show-cause notice was issued by the commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department in 2002 over the mismanagement of the properties falling under the supervision of Abisheka Kattalai and Annadanam Kattalai, for which the Velukurichi Mutt head is the sole hereditary trustee.

A writ petition was filed against the show-cause notice by the current petitioner’s father, who was the mutt head when the notice was issued. The current petitioner became the mutt head after his father’s death.

In the meantime, the commissioner amended the notice in 2010; so was the prayer of the petition.

The judge noted the Abhisheka Kattalai and Annadhana Kattalai possessed 3,900 acres of land as of 1937. However, over the years 2,600 acres was lost and it was left with only 1,300 acres.