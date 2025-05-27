No water in sight for villagers as Vaigai plan halted in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: Residents of several villages in Thiruparankundram taluk have voiced concerns over the prolonged delay in receiving water supply under the Combined Vaigai Water Scheme, implemented by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board. Despite pipelines being laid more than a year ago along the Madurai-Thoothukudi National Highway, villagers claim there has been no visible progress.

Speaking to TNIE, former Valayapatti Panchayat president V Bhakkiyam said, “There are over 950 families in our panchayat and we rely solely on four borewells. The state government assured us that the TWAD scheme would resolve our water issues. Though the pipelines were laid last year near our village, no further actions have been taken by TWAD officials. It is disheartening.

Echoing similar concerns, former Valayankulam Pachyat president P Muthupillai said, “With more than 3,500 families, our village has always faced water scarcity. The TWAD project gave us hope by promising water from the Vaigai dam. Officials had assured us that supply would begin within a year. However, the pipelines have been lying idle for over a year now.”