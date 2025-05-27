Periyar University announces re-exam of BA English paper at the eleventh hour

SALEM: Periyar University announced on Monday that it will conduct a re-examination of the "English Literature of Competitive Examinations", an elective paper for third-year students of affiliated colleges on Tuesday (May 27). The action follows the use of questions from out of syllabus in the initial examination held on May 10.

The announcement just on the eve of the re-exam is set to inconvenience examinees who are on vacation, with several likely to miss it.

Students currently on vacation are compelled to return to college and retake the exam with insufficient preparation time.

In a circular dated on Saturday, Controller (In-charge) P Viswanathamurthi said that the English Literature of Competitive Examinations paper was held on May 10.

"As requested by members of the Board of Studies for the undergraduate English department at a meeting held on May 23, a re-exam of the English Literature of Competitive Examinations paper will be conducted on Tuesday morning," he said.

Speaking to TNIE, an assistant professor at a government arts and science college in Salem explained the reason for the re-examination, stating that the previous exam had been conducted for 75 marks, with multiple-choice questions across parts A, B, and C.