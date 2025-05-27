Renovated emergency and trauma care block inaugurated at JIPMER

PUDUCHERRY: The newly renovated Emergency Medicine and Trauma Care Block at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) was dedicated to the nation by Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Ayush (Independent Charge).

This upgrade marks a critical advancement in JIPMER’s capacity to provide high-quality emergency and trauma care, aligning the institution with national standards in disaster management and fire safety.

The renovation project, executed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), involved a total investment of Rs 4.74 crores. The upgraded Emergency Medicine and Trauma Care Block has now been designated as a Level 1 Trauma Centre and is equipped to handle approximately 350 to 400 emergency cases daily.

The modernisation initiative is aimed at significantly improving patient care, operational efficiency, and emergency preparedness at the institute.

The refurbished block includes a newly constructed covered ambulance bay with a capacity to accommodate eight ambulances, designed to support quick patient pick-up and drop-off, as well as mass casualty incidents.