Serial robber wanted in 17 cases arrested in Tamil Nadu's Kovilpatti

THOOTHUKUDI: A 35-year-old man notorious for masked robberies in the southern districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar was arrested by a special team of police led by Kovilpatti DSP Jeganathan during the vehicle inspection at Bethel Nagar on Sunday.

N Chandra Kumar (35), a resident of Keelakaduvetti in Tirunelveli district, has 70 pending cases at various police stations in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar districts.

He is involved in house break-ins, looting shops, and bike theft cases. Kumar was known for using masks and hand gloves, to leave no traces at the crime scene. After allegedly committing the crimes, he used to hide in Kalakad forest area to avert police arrest, sources said.

Police seized three bikes, an aruval, sickle, screw-driver, an iron rod, from Kumar, who is currently wanted in 17 cases including two in Thoothukudi district. He was produced before Kovilpatti Judicial Magistrate and was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.