Three students ousted from Rajiv Gandhi National Institute in Chennai over 'Jai Bhim', 'Free Palestine' graffiti

CHENNAI: Three students of the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) functioning under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in Sriperumbudur have alleged that the institution has arbitrarily rusticated them on the charge of defacing hostel property with “content of an anti-national” nature.

Aslam S, Sayeedh M A, and Nahal Ibnu Abullaise were pursuing second and final year of Master of Social Work (MSW) at the institute and were supposed to write their final exam on Monday.

However, they were served rustication letters on Sunday, suspending them from the institute and expelling them from hostel.

Institute authorities could not be reached for a comment until Monday night. Messages and calls to institute Director Subrata Hazra and Disciplinary Committee Chairperson S Suresh were not answered.

Students claimed the institute had “planned” the episode.

Targeted for stir against staff: Rusticated students

The students added that this was done to disallow them from writing the exam. “We have been targeted by the administration for taking lead in a recent protest demanding the resignation of a senior administrative staff against whom sexual harassment charges have been leveled,” Nahal told TNIE.

According to Nahal, on May 22, a few hostel officials noticed slogans such as “Free Palestine” and “Jai Bhim” written on the hostel wall, following which they inspected the hostel. However, Nahal contended that the inspection was limited to only a few rooms on a single floor.

Acknowledging that they found some empty beer bottles and fabric colors in their room, Nahal alleged the authorities immediately jumped to conclusion and took action against the three and four more students in the room.