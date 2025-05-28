Chaos at Karur junction as Erode-Tiruchy train short-terminated; passengers demand better communication

KARUR: Chaos erupted at Karur railway junction on Tuesday after hundreds of passengers were forced to disembark from the Erode-Tiruchy passenger train due to ongoing engineering works between the Karur and Tiruchy sections.

Many passengers, including women travelling with children and heavy luggage, said railways did not make proper communication and demanded alternative transport or a partial refund of ticket fare.

The train, which departs Erode at 7.50 am and is scheduled to reach Tiruchy by 12 pm, reached Karur Junction at 10 am, but did not proceed further. Railway staff informed passengers that the train had been short-terminated at Karur due to engineering works that are under way near Tiruchy.

Railway officials advised passengers to wait until 12 pm to board the Palakkad Town-Tiruchy Express. Arthi, who was travelling with two children said, “Had we been informed about the changes at Erode itself, we would have made alternate arrangements. I’m stranded with two children. How are we supposed to find seats on an express train?”

Salem Railway Division officials, however, said prior intimation had been made through official channels and social media. A senior official told TNIE that the service alteration was announced in advance through media. “If passengers had reservation, they would have received SMS alert,” the official added.