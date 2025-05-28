ED may find more details if it grills Udhayanidhi's friends: TN BJP president on investigation into Tasmac scam

COIMBATORE: The BJP has been speaking about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the Tasmac scam many times, but now, the Supreme Court has imposed an interim stay on the ED’s investigation, said BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore airport, Nagenthran said all parties must unite against the DMK government.

“The ED has said it will find out more details if it interrogates Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s friends Ritheesh and Akash. No one knows where they are. Furthermore, Udhayanidhi said he is not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ED. During the 2011 election, when the ED was searching upstairs, the alliance negotiations were ongoing downstairs. We do not know how the talks ended that day, perhaps out of fear of ED searches,” Nagenthran said, adding, “What are Ritheesh and Akash fearing that they had to go abroad?”

When asked about the Rajya Sabha elections, Nagenthran said the party leadership will take a decision. Further, he said he will urge the finance minister to relax the rules for gold loans.

Nagenthran accused the DMK regime of causing difficulties to people. “There have been property tax hikes and electricity tariff hikes. Smuggling of drugs and various other illegal activities have taken place excessively under this regime. Law and order situation has deteriorated. We urge all parties to unite against the DMK,” Nagenthran said.

To a question on caste name being suffixed after Periyar’s name in the UPSC paper, he said, “No matter who they are, there is no need that there should be a caste after the name.”