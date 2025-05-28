Madras HC slams Tangedco for delay in acting against graft-accused staff

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the Tangedco chief engineer (personnel) to take timely disciplinary action against employees who are facing corruption charges, by using attested photo copies of supporting documents needed for the process.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the direction recently after finding that there is huge delay in launching the disciplinary proceedings as Tangedco keeps waiting for the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials to share the materials collected by them. The judge directed the chief engineer to issue a circular in this regard.

The judge passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by an accounts supervisor in Tangedco who was suspended for demanding Rs 5,000 bribe from a line inspector for dropping disciplinary action in 2011. The petitioner had challenged his charge memo on the ground that it was issued after a delay of 10 years.

While explaining the delay, the chief engineer informed the court that they were unable to proceed since the supporting documents required for the proceedings were with the DVAC, which retained the documents for criminal prosecution. The officer also informed the court that out of 231 Tangedco employees who were facing graft charges, disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against only 101 employees, owing to the above reason.

Calling it a ‘lame excuse’, the judge opined that this directly helped the accused officials. He further pointed out that the government had issued a G.O. in 2004 that when the original records are with courts, there is no bar to use attested photocopies of documents for disciplinary proceedings to take a final decision without awaiting the outcome of criminal cases.

Further, the judge directed the trial court to conclude the proceedings preferably within six months.